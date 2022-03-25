The Brelade Banksy? Yarn-bomber tells us about their Ukraine-inspired design

Yarn-bombing exploded during lockdown as people covered postboxes and bollards with creative wool designs.

A Jersey-based knitter has joined in the trend by creating a design calling for peace in Ukraine.

It was spotted by eagle-eyed locals on a postbox in St Brelade.

The islander is happy for us to their picture but does not want to reveal their identity and explained: "I usually just do Christmas, Easter and Spring but with this awful, awful thing going on in Ukraine I felt like I wanted to do something so the Ukraine people know we are in their thoughts."