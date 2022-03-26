Guernsey salon moves to gender neutral pricing

A Guernsey hair salon has decided to go for a neutral pricing strategy based on time not gender.

Tribe Salon had been discussing the move for some time to become more inclusive to all people whether that be man, woman or a person from the LGBTQ+ community.

Salon Director Lyndsey Mahy said: "Gender does not impact hairstyles anymore, hairstyles are completely genderless as ladies can have short hair and men can have long hair. Everything goes these days"

The business say that only change is the wording, for example a ladies 60 minute haircut is now called a extended cut and a gents 30 minute haircut is now called an express cut

They also say that the response from clients has been 'awesome' with 'very positive feedback.'

Lyndsey added: "This is what we're trying to continue doing for our clients that are transgender, non-gender forming or non-binary. We want them to feel safe and valued in this environment as much as anybody else. So moving forward it really does not make any sense to continue with a ladies and gents haircut when haircuts don't work like that anymore."