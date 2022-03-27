Blue Islands unable to fly direct Jersey to Dublin route

A licensing issue is affecting Blue Islands from operating direct flights between Dublin and Jersey.

The airline says it is a post-Brexit problem and that it has been working with the Ports of Jersey, Government of Jersey and the Irish authorities to seek a "speedy resolution."

It means flights have not been able to operate today (27 March) and will not be able to go on Monday (28 March).

Passengers booked on services for these dates will be transferred onto a Blue Islands flight to Belfast City Airport followed by a coach transfer to Dublin.

A Blue Islands spokesperson said, "Naturally we are disappointed that this licensing issue came to our attention at such a late stage and sincerely regret the disruption that this will cause passengers on the impacted flights. Blue Islands is fully committed to working with Government and aviation authority colleagues to resolve this issue in order that the service can continue as initially planned as soon as possible. We apologise to all impacted customers and hope that trips may still go ahead despite the change to travel arrangements."