Guernsey tractor fans gear up for first run of the year

Video report by Serena Sandhu

Tractor enthusiasts have gathered in Guernsey to celebrate the best of their farming machinery.

With vintage and classic models on show, the event has drawn in fans of all ages , with the youngest just six days old. For owners, like Colin Priaulx, it is a chance to show off their prized possession:

"Me, the same as a lot of the guys here, we all used them in the seventies for working with. They've become part of our family. I've got three and I haven't got any more room in my shed."

More than 30 tractors were at the Folk Museum courtyard in Saumarez Park. They were then driven across the island for the first tractor run of the year to celebrate Guernsey's agricultural heritage.