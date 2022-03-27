Red Arrows return to the skies for Channel Islands air displays

The Red Arrows will return to the skies of the Channel Islands for their annual air displays.

They will take place on Thursday 8 September 2022.

The Guernsey event has confirmed the Red Arrows and a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be at this year's show.

Natalie Davidson from the Guernsey Air Display said: "We are delighted that we have received confirmation from the RAF Events Team that the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have been allocated to display in Guernsey this year.

"We are still waiting for the allocation of other military assets and will work with civilian display teams to build the rest of the display."

The Jersey International Air Display has also confirmed the Red Arrows' return for September.

Last year, Red Arrows super-fan Harry De Gruchy was given the chance to meet the pilots in Jersey and get up close to their planes before the event.

The full line up for both events will be announced soon.