A third of children in years 10 and 12 in Jersey have thought about self-harm

One third of young people in school Years 10 and 12 in Jersey say they have thought about self-harm.

That is according to the latest Children and Young People's Survey.

The questionnaire revealed:

- Females were twice as likely to have thought about self-harm

- 80% of young people that thought about deliberately hurting themselves then went on to

- 25% of years 4, 6, 8,10 and 12 had low or medium-low self-esteem

The top three worries in Years 8, 10 and 12 were:

1. School work

2. Tests and exams

3. The way you look

21% of young people reported being bullied in the last 12 months

Anxiety has increased in all year groups since 2018, but particularly in Year 12 females.

In a question asking 'overall how anxious did you feel yesterday', around half of girls in Years 10 and 12 had 'high anxiety' scores.

Mind Jersey says disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has made life more stressful for children and young people in the island - but that organisations are working hard to improve the level of help and support available to those struggling.

Children and Young People's Mental Health Service Manager Tina Hesse said: "It's becoming a priority which is really important and for me prevention is better than cure. Education's got a huge role. Because if we can embed a culture of wellbeing from a early age then hopefully we can support good mental health as we grow older."

You can see the full report here.