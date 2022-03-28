Calls to Guernsey ambulance service up almost 50%

Calls to Guernsey's ambulance service have almost doubled in recent years.

It comes as the service reported its busiest year on record in 2021, responding to almost 7,000 calls.

Bosses are now preparing for potentially another busy year, with a combination of seasonal pressures, changing demographics and the ongoing impact of Covid.

Islanders are reminded that non-urgent cases have to wait longer for an ambulance to arrive.

Head of Operations, Dean de la Mare, said: "We want islanders to be reassured that if you need an ambulance, you will get one - and for life threatening illnesses or injuries, you will get an immediate response and the ambulance will come with lights and sirens.

"However, for less urgent calls the average response time will be longer and the ambulance will travel at normal road speed so may take longer to arrive."

Calls are prioritised in the following categories:

Category One calls are for people with life threatening injuries and illnesses which include cardiac arrests, unconscious patients and patients who are having an active convulsion. The service says it aims to reach these calls within eight minutes of being alerted.

Category Two calls are for all other emergencies, these include patients with breathing difficulties, chest pain, severe bleeding and strokes. The service says it aims to reach these calls within 14 minutes of being alerted.

Category Three is for urgent calls which include diabetes, faints and uninjured patients who have fallen. The service says it aims to reach these calls within 30 minutes of being alerted.

Category Four is for less urgent calls such as patients who have diarrhoea and vomiting or a urinary infection, for which the service says it aims to attend within two hours.

Dean de la Mare added: "No-one should ever be put off phoning for an ambulance in an emergency, because prompt pre-hospital medical intervention can save a life and reduce complications later on.

"If in doubt you should call 999 and JESCC will decide on the most appropriate response based on the information you provide."