Jersey's Georgian House to become immersive theatre experience

Jersey's Georgian House is being turned into an immersive theatre experience for islanders to enjoy.

Butterfly Theatre Company will be putting on an interactive comedy called 'Going Once, Going Twice, Dead!' which will see the house turned into a crime scene.

The audience will be able to explore the house during the murder-mystery style event which has been written by the playwright Elliot Thomas.

Carla-Marie Metcalfe, Creative Producer of Butterfly, said: "It's a promenade production, which means that the drama follows a route through the house and the audience follow the actors around.

"I describe Butterfly's work as having the liveliness of theatre but with the backdrop of a film set."

Our presenter Jonathan Wills got a taste of the show.