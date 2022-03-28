The trial of a man accused of attempted murder has begun in Jersey, after a woman was repeatedly stabbed in St Helier.The Royal Court heard 48-year-old Luis Abreu Dos Santos attacked the victim at their flat while their two young children were elsewhere in the property.

Mr Dos Santos has admitted grave and criminal assault but pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The jury heard that the victim was attacked with a meat cleaver and a knife at the flat in Valley Road on 17 October 2021.

The court heard that Mr Dos Santos and the victim had been living together but were no longer in a relationship according to the prosecution, and that the attack happened shortly after the defendant discovered phone messages to her new boyfriend.

Advocate Maletroit for the prosecution said the attack was "frenzied, brutal and bloodied", adding that the victim was lucky to be alive.

The jury will hear from the defence in the coming days.

The trial, which is expected to last three to four days, continues at the Royal Court.