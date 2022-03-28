More people in Jersey to be eligible for social housing

More people in Jersey will be able to access social housing under changes to the eligibility rules.

Changes are being made to the rules for people accessing rented housing through the Gateway, which will come into force from 1 April.

They will see the eligibility age for applicants for those without children reduced to 40, with new limits for household income.

Changes include:

The entry age for applicants without children will go from 50 to 40 years of age

The single income limit of £40,000 a year will be replaced. New limits will be £23,000 per year for a single applicant with no children. And up to £64,000 per year for a joint applicant with three children or more.

Households will have a savings limit of £70,000

Housing Minister Deputy Russell Labey says he is also committed to bringing the entry age for islanders who do not have children to 25 by the year 2025.

He said: “I am pleased to implement these changes, first announced in my Fair Rents Plan. The updated criteria mean that more Islanders will be eligible for social housing.

“Those already on existing waiting lists will have their current position preserved.

"An expanded Gateway will introduce more fairness to the eligibility rules and better reflect the true need for social housing in the Island.”

Residents who will become active on 1 April are able to apply now.