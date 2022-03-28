Suits you! Guernsey lifeboats scrambled on surprising rescue mission

Guernsey lifeboats were scrambled to La Gouffre after a "person" was spotted floating in the water - which later turned out to be an immersion suit.

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday 27 March, a member of the public called Guernsey Coastguard to say they thought they had seen someone in the water wearing an orange life jacket.

St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat was sent to the scene with the all weather lifeboat shortly behind to help.

When they arrived, they found the "person" was in fact an immersion suit.

Credit: Guernsey Coastguard.

The coastguard say it was likely washed off the deck of a commercial vessel in bad weather,a nd that they believe it had been in the water for a long time.

A spokesperson for Guernsey Coastguard said: “In these scenarios we would always treat this as a distress phase mission due to the initial description of the floating object.

"Our operators and assets responded very promptly to the call, and fortunately in this case there was no life at risk.

"We thank the member of public for their correct call to Coastguard and would always encourage the public if they have any concerns about possible risk to life to always contact us."