Jersey's tractors both past and present will feature on new stamps released by Jersey Post.

Jersey is known for its agricultural industry with tractors being used for a range of jobs across the island.

The eight stamps showcase different models of tractors which have been designed by stamp artist and engraver Martin Mörck.

Stamp artist Martin Mörck said: "I have been creating Jersey stamps for many years now and found this stamp issue exciting; I learned a lot about tractors.

"The illustrations range from the first motorised tractor in Jersey to today's big modern tractors.

"The colours, models and even the clothing of the people had to reflect the story of how these working vehicles have changed over time."

The stamps will be available to buy from 1 April.