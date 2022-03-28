A group of volunteers from Guernsey are re-purposing cars as ambulances and driving them to Ukraine to deliver much-needed medical supplies.

Dozens of boxes of non-prescription medicines, as well as stretchers and equipment, have been donated by companies and islanders.

They are being driven to the Polish border where they will be taken into Ukraine by the Kyiv Lions Club.

A fundraising page was set up to raise money to convert the cars into ambulances which has so far raised more than £5,000.

The page says two cars have been bought, prepared and stocked and sent to Ukraine.

One was a Land Rover Freelander which was turned into a first response car packed with paramedic equipment. A Fiat Ducato was turned into a front line ambulance.

The ambulance which is still in Guernsey will be driven across Europe on Wednesday 30 March.

Ukrainian Olga Turkoglu, who lives in Guernsey and is helping with the efforts, said: "I think because of the horrors of the war, many people lived through that or remember it and understand what it is like for the people of Ukraine and that is why they want to help."