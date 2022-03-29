Dog dies after being hit by car in Jersey

A dog has died after being hit by a car in Jersey.

Rosebud the Jack Russell ran away from her owner and off St Aubin's beach during a walk on Sunday 27 March.

Police say she ran between two parked cars and was hit by an oncoming vehicle outside Morrisons at about 9:50am.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen who was driving the car, which is described as a green VW people carrier.

The driver did stop and police say they spent time looking for the dog after she ran away.

However, they left before giving the dog owner any of their details or calling police.

Anyone will information should call police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.