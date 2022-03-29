People in Guernsey are being asked to anonymously share their experiences of inappropriate behaviour, sexual assault, violence, and intimidation as part of a police survey.

The force particularly wants to hear about incidents that have happened on nights out.

The survey is part of the #ShowSomeRespect campaign which aims to tackle violence and intimidation against women and girls.

Guernsey Police says it hopes the data from the survey will help shape its response to the issues.

While sexual offences as a whole can occur in many ways or settings, the focus of this survey is to look at issues which specifically occur in public ‘on a night out’.

Deputy Chief Officer Ian Scholes says: "We are constantly looking at what we can do better as an organisation, particularly in this area.

"We are also aware that many people’s experiences do not end up being reported to the police for a number of reasons, and as a result much of the evidence regarding how often these sorts of offences occur in the Bailiwick is anecdotal. This survey will hopefully give us something more concrete to work with.”

Guernsey Police says it is continuing to try and break down barriers which prevent people from reporting their experiences.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual abuse or domestic violence, you can access support through the following services.

GUERNSEY

Safer operate Guernsey Women's Refuge, provide emergency accommodation and support services.

Tel: 01481 721999

Bailiwick of Guernsey Victim Support and Witness Service offer a confidential service to victims and witnesses of any crime and their family and friends.

Tel: 01481 713000

JERSEY

The SARC at Dewberry House provide expert independent and confidential support to victims of sexual abuse.

Tel: 01534 888222

Email: dewberryhouse@gov.je

Jersey Domestic Abuse Support (JDAS) is an independent service developed to protect and support victims of domestic abuse, who are at risk of significant harm.

Tel: 01534 880505

Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) provide and maintain a supporting framework for survivors and their families.

Tel: 01534 482801

Jersey Women’s Refuge offer help and support for victims of domestic abuse.

Tel: 0800 7356836

Victim Support offer free and confidential advice to victims of crime.

Tel: 01534 440496