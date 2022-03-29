Guernsey to scale back PCR and lateral flow Covid testing

Guernsey will scale back its PCR and lateral flow Covid-19 testing.

Confirmatory PCR tests for positive Lateral Flow Tests will not be returning and from Friday 1 April businesses will no longer be supplied with Lateral Flow Test kits for their staff.

PCR tests

Islanders will only be able to get PCR tests in "limited circumstances," such as when they are taken into vulnerable settings like the hospital, prison or care home.

It comes as PCR tests were scrapped for people who had a positive lateral flow test (LFT) earlier this month.

It means people who are symptomatic but test negative on a LFT will not be able to have a PCR outside of healthcare settings.

However, pre-travel PCR tests will be available at GP surgeries.

LFTs

Islanders will still be able to use lateral flow tests and the rules for testing in schools will not change at the moment.

People are being told not to stockpile the supplies of LFTs because the UK Government is not giving Guernsey any further free supplies.

Islanders are being asked to only take an LFT if:

You are symptomatic. If the first test is negative, repeat after 24 hours

You are a household contact of a positive case (LFT for seven days)

You are visiting a vulnerable person

You are going to a large event

Businesses

Businesses will not longer be able to get LFTs from the States so they are being asked to use them appropriately.

Some businesses are asking staff to take a LFT daily or regularly, but this is not part of the government's guidance.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Medical Officer of Health, said: "As we continue moving forwards and towards a more “normal” existence of living responsibly with COVID-19, and therefore managing infections in line with how we manage other respiratory tract infections, it was always our intention to further scale back the use of PCRs.

"We cannot maintain the testing tents forever nor the demands on the Pathology Laboratory.

"We’ve been incredibly grateful for the support we’ve had from the UK Government throughout the pandemic, especially regarding the supply of LFT packs free-of charge and COVID-19 vaccines.

"This has been fantastic, but it is understandable, given decisions in the UK about its own testing strategy, that we will no longer receive those LFT packs.

"We have healthy supplies of LFTs currently, but we need to manage them, which means no stockpiling by the community.

"We also needed to stop providing LFTs to businesses for use by their staff as we are focusing on symptomatic testing, protecting of vulnerable people and mitigations to minimise the risk of superspreading events."