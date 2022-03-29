Guernsey residents flying to Dublin may have to fly to Belfast first and then get a coach for the final part of the journey.

Aurigny has said their licensing might be affected by Brexit like other operators in the Channel Islands.

They have been working under a temporary permit which expires on 10 April.

The airline is hoping the diversion will not need to be put in place. However, if no long-term permit is issued by 12 April, then travellers will fly to Belfast with a coach taking them to Dublin.

Flights up until 10 April will be as normal and customers who might be affected have been contacted by email.

However, it is warning people travelling between 12 and 30 April that they will be going to Belfast first.

Aurigny has apologised for the inconvenience. Customers will be told of any changes to the situation.

It comes after Blue Islands announced they were unable to fly people from Jersey to Dublin directly too at the weekend and on Monday 28 March.