Judge Rinder to compere events for Guernsey's Liberation Day

TV star Rob Rinder will be flying to Guernsey this May to act as celebrity compere for events to celebrate Liberation Day.

The celebrity is best known for being the judge on his ITV show Judge Rinder and competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

He will be marking the Specsaver's Liberation Day events which are being held for the first time in two years.

"Rob is known to be passionate about the history of WW2 and specifically the rise of anti-Semitism since that time and this gives him an added empathy for evacuees and those who served during the war," said Dame Mary Perkins.

She continued: "I’m sure he will be fascinated to hear some of the stories from our Tea Dance guests and will thoroughly enjoy the celebrations at our evening events.

"The Hangar Balls, on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th May have been planned to maximise the fun of the Liberation public holiday weekend, as Monday is a day off for the island this year, while holding the Tea Dance earlier on Liberation Day itself will ensure a really memorable 77th anniversary celebration."

Further details can be found on the Specsaver's website.