A Guernsey charity which supports islanders with learning disabilities says it has been a victim of a "mindless theft", after funds were taken from its roadside honesty box.

Staff from GROW, which is based at Oatlands Lane, found just 5p in the box after the padlock had been forced open.

The charity expected to make several hundreds of pounds in cash from sales of planted displays, bird boxes and and bug boxes in the weeks up to Mother's Day.

GROW's Office Manager Carol Brehaut said the whole team felt hurt.

She said: "The Mothers Day gifts have been particularly popular and would have added significantly to the income.

"This mindless theft is very disappointing for all of us and especially the Crew who enjoyed helping to prepare the gifts."

The charity has now put CCTV cameras in place on the site to deter any future crime.

"I just hope that whoever is responsible gets to understand just how hurtful their actions have been to all the Crew who work hard here to grow plants and produce which help to cover the cost of our overheads," Mrs Brehaut said.

GROW is at Avondale Vinery whilst their permanent site at the Coutanchez is redeveloped.

Anyone who might information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222.