The fact that P&O Ferries was registered in Jersey did not make it easier for staff to be sacked, the island's Solicitor General says.

Matthew Jowitt QC said there was "no advantage at all to having been based in Jersey" during a States meeting today (Tuesday 29 March).

He said staff would be provided for under UK employment rights and remedies as this is geographically where they worked.

Unions had argued that P&O Ferries' UK crew were easy to fire because their contracts were issued in Jersey as part of P&O’s “offshore employment model”.

They said employing crew in places like Jersey, Guernsey and Singapore is common across the ferry industry and means there are fewer protections for employees.

It followed P&O's sudden sacking of 800 staff with immediate effect, as it tries to fight for survival.

The company said it was losing £100million year on year, which has forced it to make 'swift and significant changes now'.

Deputy Judy Martin, Jersey's Minister for Social Security, said the way staff were treated was "utterly disgraceful and I condemn the company's action".