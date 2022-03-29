A sculptor from Guernsey will be featuring in a commemorative album for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Nick Martel is the founder and owner of Avant Garden which sells garden furniture and bronze sculptures.

He will have his own interview in the book exploring his life and work in Guernsey and how his business grew to have an international online presence.

Nick said: "Being in the only official book published for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant is amazing; it will sit in people's homes for years and years and be a lasting commemoration of a momentous occasion.

"I channel so much energy and passion into Avant Garden and it's incredible to look back and see how much the business has achieved and grown over the past 22 years.

"To have this recognised and celebrated in such a prestigious publication is an indescribable honour and something I'm incredibly proud of."

The book Her Majesty The Queen: The Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album will celebrate the Queen's life and reign.

It will also highlight organisations across the Commonwealth who have contributed to the likes of business and culture.