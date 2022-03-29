Students in Jersey will be able to get free period products in schools from September.

Social Security Minister Deputy Judy Martin announced free period products will be made available in schools later in the year.

They will be there for all learners who need them whether they have forgotten products, cannot afford them or have come on their period unexpectedly.

It follows a petition calling for this change to be brought into Jersey back in December 2020.

Deputy Martin said: "Challenges in access to period products is a global issue, and Jersey is no exception.

"An increasing number of jurisdictions, including those closer to home, are recognising the impact that difficulties in accessing period products has on young people, whether that be on their mental health, physical health, or their education."

One in ten Girls in UK unable to afford sanitary wear

49% Girls in UK who have missed an entire day of school because of their period

Senator Kristina Moore is calling for GST to be scrapped on period products and for them to fall under medical supplies and not be taxed.

Deputy Martin said she wants to take it further by making period products free in Jersey like Scotland has.

She said giving free products to students in schools will make sure "children and young people should not miss out on their education, nor feel shame or stigma, because of something that is a natural and normal part of life for half of our population".

She added: "This commitment is a positive step in removing barriers to healthy, active, educational outcomes for our children and part of our commitment to putting children first.

"It will also help to reduce the unacceptable stigma around the issue of periods and address the overarching gender equality and dignity issues that affect all learners who menstruate."