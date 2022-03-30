All Jersey police officers to carry tasers

All Jersey police officers will be able to carry tasers from now on.

Politicians have approved a proposition put forward by the island's Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Gregory Guida.

A year trial started in March 2021, but was cut short to allow time for the proposition to be debated ahead of the election.

Deputy Rob Ward had submitted an amendment to Deputy Guida's proposition, asking for the trial period to be extended by a further 18 months. This amendment was rejected by 29 votes to 15.

All officers will be required to complete training before they are issued a taser.

They were previously only allowed to be used by officers in Jersey's firearms squad.