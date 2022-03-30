Calls for more islanders in Jersey to speak French

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A Jersey politician is trying to get more islanders speaking French.

Deputy Montford Tadier believes it would be beneficial to the island politically.

He said: "Diplomatically, our ability to speak French would be beneficial if we are to maintain and strengthen economic, cultural and environmental links with the French mainland.

Dep. Montford Tadier is a member of Assemblée Parlementaire de la Francophonie in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"It has to make sense to do more trade with a neighbour that is only 14 miles away. For example, I think many islanders would be happy to see a Carrefour, L'Eclerc or even a Super-U in Jersey.

"For this kind of thing to happen, we need to encourage greater understanding of France in the island and we should expect our politicians and government officers to have at least a certain level of the language.

"French is not just important academically, but also for our sense of identity. It is part of that uniqueness that Victor Hugo recognised in our islands as being not quite British and not quite French."

Maison de la Normandie et de la Manche promotes French culture in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

His thoughts are echoed by organisations such as Maison de Normandie et de la Manche which promotes French culture in Jersey.

Director Christine Bonhomme said: "It is very important to have a strong link with France because we are the closest neighbour to Jersey and there is a big cultural link with Normandy, because Jersey was part of Normandy in the Middle Ages. I think it is nice to have connection still going."

There are believed to be fewer than 600 French nationals now living in Jersey.

Maison de la Normandie uses its St Helier building to sell French products in the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Alliance Française Jersey offers French lessons in St Helier.

French teacher Anna Peluso said: "French is one of the official languages in Jersey and we are closer to France than England. It is important if you want to develop the tourism industry, it would be a big plus to have some basics in French, like in hospitality, medicine, high street shops and things like that.

"Learning a different language is also learning a different way of describing the world. If islanders knew more French and French people knew more English, it could improve the diplomatic relationship."