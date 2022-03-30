Flights from Heathrow to Jersey disrupted again due to BA technical issues

The London airport is investigating a technical issue which has impacted flights due to arrive in Jersey today (Wednesday 30 March).

Flights from Heathrow to Jersey have been cancelled and delayed due to technical issues affecting British Airways flights.

The London airport is investigating a technical issue which has impacted flights due to arrive in Jersey today (Wednesday 30 March).

Jersey Airport's website says the flight due to arrive in Jersey at 4.40pm is now due at 7.15pm.

The 6.45pm arrival time for the BA flight from Heathrow to Jersey is due at 8pm.

The 9.20pm flights from Heathrow to Jersey have been cancelled.

British Airways said it was "working hard" to resolve the issue and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.