Children in schools across Guernsey and Alderney will be shown a play to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation.

Put together by the Youth Commission, 'Chelsea's Story' is based on a true story.

It follows three students who find the diary of a 15-year-old who is targeted and groomed by a man to be trafficked for sex.

The play covers issues like healthy and unhealthy relationships, internet safety, consent, grooming and where to get help and advice.

Charlie Cox, CEO Youth Commission, said: "Unfortunately, Child Sexual Exploitation is an issue that is present in all communities, and it does exist in Guernsey.

"The Youth Commission supports young people at risk or experiencing CSE; actively raises awareness of the warning signs to both professionals and the general community.

"We are also leading the development of a multi-agency strategic response to prevent, raise awareness about and support young people who have been affected by CSE."

Child sexual exploitation involves children and young people being forced or manipulated into sexual activity in return for money, gifts, affection or status.

PSHCE lessons will also be given to students.

Amanda Evans, PSHCE Advisor, said: "This is a great opportunity, for our year 8 students to learn about, understand and recognise exploitation, what to do if they see it and how to keep themselves and their friends safe.

"'Chelsea's story' will provide an interactive and safe way for students to explore this topic and it supports the wider work we do on healthy and unhealthy relationships through our PSHCE programme."