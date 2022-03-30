Islanders have been getting creative to help Ukraine and have so far raised £500,000 for the Bailiff's Appeal.

The fundraising initiative launched this month with more than £50,000 being in tax relief.

Some have been washing cars whilst others have been running 100 miles to raise money.

The Bailiff, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, said: “Once again the people of Jersey have shown how generous they can be and how creative they are in their fundraising.

"We can all be proud of the way we have answered the call of this crisis and played our part in the international efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine.”

Charity Side by Side is coordinating and processing the donations which will be given out by Jerseys Overseas Aid.

Donations of £50 or more are eligible for tax relief meaning every £1 is worth £1.25.