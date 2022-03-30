Jersey children's home given second improvement notice after regulation breaches

A children's home in Jersey has been issued with a second improvement notice following seven apparent breaches of the regulations.

Greenfields was issued with an initial notice in November 2021 and now have been given another one (March 2022) following another unannounced inspection. This has been sent to the Registered Provider, and the Minister for Children and Education, and the Children’s Commissioner.

The apparent breaches are in areas including, staffing levels, staff training and development and quality of leadership. Other matters needing urgent improvement include the operating model, the fabric and condition of the building and the facilities available to care receivers.

It comes after calls last year for the unit to close when an independent report found it to be "neither efficient nor effective."

Greenfields was built in 2006, after its predecessor - the Les Chênes unit - was demolished. Abuse at the old premises was highlighted during the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

Greenfields was designed as a secure site to house children and young people detained under the youth justice system and those requiring secure welfare placements.

The Jersey Care Commission will ensure that follow up inspections are undertaken, to check the recommendations have been fully implemented and will continue to work closely with the provider to ensure the improvements required are made.

A full report of the Inspection will be published on the Jersey Care Commission’s website in April 2022.