Low income families in Jersey will be getting an extra £20 a month as part of a new government scheme.

The Minister for Social Security, Deputy Judy Martin, announced the temporary scheme to help islanders on income support and community costs bonus.

She told the States it will cost £2million.The scheme will give £20 per person, and will run from the 1 April until the end of December.

Payments will be sent automatically. 