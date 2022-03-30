Jersey residents sending parcels to UK will have to complete electronic form

Jersey residents sending parcels to the UK will have to complete an electronic form from Friday 1 April as part of new regulations.

Parcels with goods or merchandise being sent to the UK, the Isle of Man or other Channel Islands will need electronic pre-advice customs information.

The information lets the country the items are going to know, in advance, about the sender, receiver and contents of the parcel.

Niall McClure, Managing Director, Postal and Logistics, said: "Over the last two years, the international trading landscape has changed significantly, and therefore providing the correct customs data is more important than ever before.

"We understand that these new UK and international law changes, introduced by the Universal Postal Union, have an impact on how islanders send items overseas.

"In order to assist, we have just launched our new and improved online postage portal that captures all the requirements needed when sending items off-island.

"We have also put new processes in place at all our post offices and installed printers at all branches to print these new labels for those customers that don't have printing facilities."

To provide the electronic information, Jersey Post has made an electronic customs label which has a scannable barcode that lets data be shared between postal operators worldwide.

The information can be given through Jersey Post's online postage portal.

Guernsey Post introduced the same changes in January this year.