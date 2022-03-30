Jersey's inflation rate could reach 6% by the end of 2022, says the island's Deputy Chief Minister.

Senator Lyndon Farnham says the updated forecast figure is for inflation to reach 5% to 6% by the end of this year.

He said the "government will act to support islanders" and this is something they will be announcing soon once they have taken further economical advice.

It is the first time this forecast has been made public and was revealed at a States meeting yesterday (March 29).