People on zero hour contracts in Jersey will be able to work multiple jobs

People on zero hour contracts in Jersey will be able to work for multiple employers thanks to a change in the law.

Zero hour contracts are type of contract between an employer and a worker whereby the employer is not obliged to provide any minimum working hours and the worker is not obliged to accept any work offered.Deputy Judy Martin, the minister for Social Security, put forward a change to employment law which would mean employer's cannot include an exclusivity clause.

Exclusivity clauses had been used to make sure an employee cannot work for anyone else.

The change in law will not stop zero hour contracts but the government hopes it will stop people on them from being abused.

Deputy Geoffrey Southern says there will be more legislation coming on zero hour contracts in the future.