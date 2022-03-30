Sign blunder on Lihou leads to confusion

A blunder made on a sign for Lihou Island has changed its entire meaning and caught the eye of Guernsey residents.

The sign, near the Lihou Island causeway in Guernsey, is supposed to warn people not to take dogs, bikes or motor vehicles onto the island but it has done the exact opposite.

Instead it says "Please note: Dogs, bicycles and motor vehicles are now permitted on Lihou Island and causeway".

The sign was captured by Guernsey's former deputy Mary Lowe who says it has since been taken down.

But not before she snapped a picture of the faux pas.