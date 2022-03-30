Some Jersey Hospital visitors continue to ignore face mask rule and abuse staff

Some visitors to Jersey Hospital have continued to ignore the face mask rule and are abusing staff.

People are being reminded to wear a mask at all times when visiting the hospital and all health and community services sites.

Staff are still subject to verbal abuse when they are working to keep vulnerable patients safe.

Other restrictions include:

Patients will name two relatives or friends for visits (unless in exceptional circumstances)

One named visitor can go to visitor sessions, at a time.

Patients with Covid cannot have visitors (unless in exceptional circumstances).

Chief Nurse Rose Naylor said: “We still have to be mindful of the overall footfall in the inpatient areas of our hospital sites and understand people want to visit.

"We welcome visitors and know the benefit their visits bring to people when they are unwell, but need to keep numbers under control at this time as COVID continues to circulate in the community.

“We do ask in return that people treat our staff with respect and are grateful to the majority of visitors who comply with the policy.

"I am sure everyone would agree however that it is unacceptable for anyone to be abused in the course of their work and as such, it will not be tolerated. ”