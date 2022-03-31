Calls for investigation into possible Guernsey seafront tunnel

There are calls from a Guernsey politician for the government to investigate building a tunnel under St Peter Port's seafront to take traffic off the roads.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez has lodged a proposition, which is set to be debated in the States, and would see investment in harbour areas.

The plans would see through traffic taken off surface level between the South Esplanade and the North Beach roundabout, or another appropriate point and a tunnel built below instead. A development agency would work to identify the most viable option with the best economic, social, and environmental benefits.

Deputy de Sausmarez says the stretch of the seafront being free from vehicles would open up many "interesting possibilities" for alternative uses. These include social gatherings, outdoor events with potential for an expanded al fresco offer, street food and market stalls, and more green spaces.