Dutch cycling representatives visit Jersey to discuss pedal power

Dutch cycling representatives are visiting Jersey to discuss opportunities to improve infrastructure in the island.

Shelley Bontje from Mobycon and Syb Tjepkema, senior policy advisor for mobility at the City of Zwolle, are discussing the strong cycling culture in the Netherlands and how the island can learn from this.

During their visit they are hosting a panel discussion, film screening and attending a workshop with local advocacy groups to share ideas knowledge and best practice in cycling. As part of this, community groups, advocacy groups and those who live in and around town have been invited to have their say on the future of cycling locally.

It is hoped more people will turn to pedal power and reduce their carbon emissions.