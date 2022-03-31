Islanders in Guernsey might have to pay more for their taxi rides after plans have been put forward to increase the prices for a second time this year.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure is suggesting a 5.35% increase in prices because of the rise in fuel costs.

Taxi fares had already been increased by 3.34% in January.

Further rises were not due to be considered until the end of 2022 but the Taxi Federation says it is struggling to cope with rising fuel costs.

Islanders can submit comments on the proposed increase - they have until Thursday 14 April to do so.

They can email passengertransport@gov.gg or write to: The Director of Traffic and Highway Services, Bulwer Avenue Office, Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson's, GY2 4LR.