Jersey women brave the shave to raise money for cancer charity

Three women from Jersey will be shaving their heads this weekend to raise money for a cancer charity close to their hearts.

Aimee Sinclair-Horgan, Sarah Burns and Stephanie Melton are taking part in the event on Saturday 2 April at 6pm in Princes Bar to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Jersey (BCSJ).

Aimee was one of the Channel Island's Pride of Britain 2021 fundraising finalists after raising more than £14,000 for the charity.

Her passion to help the charity came from her own cancer journey.

Aimee said: “Following the Sunset Walk in 2021 where we raised an incredible amount of over £14k, I pledged that I would do something else to raise more money and awareness for the charity.

“Brave the Shave represents four years since my diagnosis and doing this is a milestone moment for me.

"However, what I did not know then is that two of my crazy kind friends would be there to do it with me.

“The journey has had its ups and downs, with setbacks along the way but the charity has always been there to support and I would love to raise even more money then we did last year."

BCSJ was set up in 1998 and provides emotional, practical and financial support to islanders going through breast cancer treatment.

It also works to raise awareness of breast cancer signs and symptoms, encouraging people to check themselves regularly.

So far, the trio has raised £6,735 smashing their £3,000 target.