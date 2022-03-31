People in Guernsey able to apply for Lasting Power of Attorney

People in Guernsey can now appoint someone they trust to make decisions for them, if they lose mental capacity.

It comes after politicians approved new laws on Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA).

A LPA allows an individual to be able to plan for their future and to put in place arrangements to support them at a time when they may no longer have capacity to make decisions for themselves.

Islanders will be able to register two different types of LPA:

One for ‘health and welfare’ matters.

The second for ‘property and financial affairs’.

£80 Cost of one LPA

£100 Cost to register both LPAs.

If it becomes necessary to activate the LPA subsequently, there will be no further fee to pay.

Application forms will be available to be downloaded from the Royal Court website or available for collection from the Greffe.

Registration staff will then make contact to arrange an appointment.

Deputy Brouard, HSC President said: “We know that the introduction of LPAs is an important and much anticipated development in the community, and the Committee has received many enquiries about this. I am delighted that the States has approved the Ordinances and that members of the public will be able to access this important tool to help them manage their affairs.”

The laws will come into force from today (1 April 2022).