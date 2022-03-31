Guernsey's Petit Bot Bay viewing area has been made accessible for people with limited mobility.

Wheelchair and mobility scooter users will be able to sit and view the bay following changes to the low walled grass area above it.

The suggestion was made by Dave Rowlinson one of Guernsey Disability Alliance's ambassadors.

He said: "My wife was walking the dogs on the beach and I thought I would go to one of the areas above on my scooter to watch.

"The area adjacent to the Martello Tower was blocked by parked cars and in the other larger area access was prevented by a low wall.

"It seemed to me that by simply removing a small part of the wall accessibility for all could be obtained."

The Forest Douzaine agreed to make the change.

Clive Le Tissier senior constable of the Douzaine said: "The Forest Douzaine are delighted that wheelchair access has been created at the viewing area overlooking Petit Bot beach.

"It is important that we consider the needs of people with mobility issues and, wherever viable, make the changes that allow as much as possible of our beautiful island to be accessible to all.

"The simple solution at Petit Bot could easily be replicated elsewhere. Well done Dave for pointing this out!"

Karen Blanchford, Partnership Director, at the GDA added: "One of the aims of the GDA's 'Access for All' campaign is to show that in many cases simple and viable changes can be made which will make a significant difference for people.

"Improving Accessibility in all areas of island life is key to providing better inclusion for all in the community."