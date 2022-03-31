Some of Jersey's emergency Covid regulations extended until end of September

Jersey politicians have voted to extend some emergency Covid 19 regulations until the end of September - so if needed they can be re-imposed at short notice.

The powers include introducing screening at the border which will could mean limiting travel or reintroducing testing in the autumn if the Covid situation deteriorates.

The extension will also allow adult care services to run with reduced staffing.

This has been used a number of times during the pandemic including in December 2021.

However, laws on social distancing and restrictions on gatherings will still expire at the end of April.