Testing tent at PEH in Guernsey to be taken down after two years

The Covid testing tent at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey is being taken down this week after two years.

The initial swabbing process took up to 45 minutes per person to complete. The efficiency then increased to the point the drive through facility at the PEH was completing one car every minute.

The tent saw around 1,000 people per day during the peaks of the pandemic, with the busiest week seeing more than 8,000 swabs being taken. More than 100,000 people have been swabbed through the PEH in total.

200,000 + The number of PCR tests completed in Guernsey since the beginning of the pandemic

President of Health and Social Care Deputy Al Brouard said: "We are indebted to the incredible efforts of the scheduling team and testing team who have delivered essential work to coordinate and complete thousands of tests to support our Covid response. The teams have worked hard since their creation, dealing with many challenging situations to help keep the Bailiwick safe during this pandemic."

In addition to the testing, the team provided teaching and support to all nursing teams, care home staff and other community-based services to help protect the most vulnerable members of the community. This included working with the teams in Herm and Sark.

Covid Scheduling and Testing Team Manager, Cherie Norman, said: "We are exceptionally grateful to all the services that we have worked alongside and those that have supported us to make this all happen over the last two years.

'The team have experienced things never expected in their career and I feel exceptionally proud to have seen them step up every day during this pandemic to deliver such a successful testing strategy.

'We wish to thank the community for all its support."