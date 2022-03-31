'The Salty Blonde' announced as new ferry operator between Guernsey and Alderney

The seasonal ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey this summer will be run by the Salty Blonde Ltd.

It comes after the previous operator, The Little Ferry Company, announced it would be stopping sailings between the islands.

Following a tender process that began shortly after the 2021 season finished, a number of submissions were received to operate the service. The States of Alderney requested business plans from operators.

The island's Finance Committee says despite the boat having eight seats rather than the 12 of the previous operator, it won the tender because it will be able to run more sailings, and for longer in the year.

The Economic Development Committee Chair Annie Burgess said:

"We're pleased to be able to confirm our support for the ferry service operated by the Salty Blonde Ltd. Their ability to provide inter-island passenger rotations, not only in the high season but also in the shoulder months through to Christmas, was very important to the EDC."

Tracey Farquhar-Beck, business manager for The Salty Blonde Ltd, said:

"We are delighted to work with the States of Alderney to provide a scheduled ferry service, a critical transport link for islanders and visitors alike to and from this beautiful island of Alderney. As well as providing a service to residents of Alderney, The Salty Blonde will be a key contributor to the local tourism economy, bringing a number of financial and social benefits for all aspects of Alderney's economy."

The service will start from tomorrow (Friday 1 April 2022) with two return journeys per day, six times per week, and possibly an extra sailing during the height of the season, with the contract scheduled to run until 31 December.