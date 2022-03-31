Ukrainian refugees coming to Jersey to get £500 cash and medical care

Ukrainian refugees coming to live in Jersey with their family will be getting a package of support including cash and medical care.

People who have family ties to Jersey will be able to live in the island through the Family Visa Scheme.

The scheme will see refugees get the following benefits:

Every family will be in touch with a dedicated support team regularly.

Refugees will get immigration permission for three years, JY numbers and registered status.

Medical care immediately.

Free hospital treatment.

£500 in cash.

JT sim cards with £100 credit.

HSBC to give basic bank accounts.

The Children and Family Hub will help families find schools for their children.

The government is finalising details about accommodation and financial support.