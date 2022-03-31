What are bee bus stops and could the Channel Islands get some?

Play video

Video report by Alex Spiceley

The first bee bus stop opened in England in Brighton last year but could the Channel Islands follow in their footsteps?

The Brighton bus stop is topped with a mix of wildflowers and plants which are rich in nectar for pollinators.

It also has solar panels on top to create smart lighting.

Reporter Alex Spiceley has been exploring whether the Channel Islands could introduce their own bee bus stops.

Bob Hogge, Jersey Beekeepers' Association, said: "It could work anywhere can't it. I mean it's a sensible thing to do.

"You have a nice space away from people so they won't get fretted about it and it's doing nothing else.

"Why wouldn't you put whatever it is that you like sedums or turf or whatever it is they're going to use and let it rip!"

Putting bees so close to people could cause concern but experts say the mostly likely place people will be stung is at their hives they try to protect.

Steve Byrne, GSPCA said: "A pollinator patch is an excellent part to add to our eco system here in Guernsey whether it be on bus stops or any part of a structure or an area to help not just the bees but the whole range of wildlife that we have here in the Channel Islands."