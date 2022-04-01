Businesses in the Channel Islands are preparing for a busy summer following the lull of the pandemic.

One hotel in Jersey has seen a 30% rise in bookings since its record year in 2019.

Golden Sands in St Brelade's, part of The Dolan Group, is preparing itself for a busy summer after having had fewer guests because of the pandemic.

Alex Dolan Director of The Dolan Group says they have got "great bookings already" with the hotel due to open tomorrow (Saturday 2 April).

The director says they are about 30% ahead of their 2019 bookings and expect to have a a "fantastic summer".

He said: "We had a huge number of new visitors in 2021.

"That was a real help because despite the fact that we had record months leading to the end of the year it did mean that a lot of our regulars who perhaps weren't ready to travel yet were compensated for.

"What's really, really great is that everyone who was travelling last year said the same thing.

"Jersey is a great place to be and why haven't I heard about it again.

"So those people have booked, and reassuringly as well, we've also had all of our regular guests book too."

He thinks people having their vaccinations and a reduction in the risk of Covid has helped booking numbers.

Businesses in Guernsey are also getting ready for the summer season and the Petit Train has come out of hibernation.

Andy Furniss Owner of Petit Train says he is feeling optimistic.

He said: "It's a different feeling to last year.

"We kind of had the feeling that cruise ships might return but this year they will be.

"We've got a lot of evening events planned, we've been doing a lot for the locals and that's going to continue.

"We're looking forward to a really good year. I didn't realise this but takings in 2020 were 85% down and last year 90% down so cruise ships are actually 85-95% of my business."