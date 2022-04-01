Play video

Take a look back at some of Sophia's best bits

17 years ago Sophia Bird stepped into our newsroom to become the new weather presenter quickly becoming a familiar face on our screens.

She has worked tirelessly to keep Channel Islanders up to date with the latest forecasts battling the elements of snow, rain and wind along the way.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

But being in Jersey, there has also been a chance to bathe in the sun.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

As well as covering the weather, Sophia has reported on a variety of stories and been a regular volunteer at the soup kitchen in St Helier for The Shelter Trust.

And do not forget Sophia's regular visits to see newborn kids in Jersey.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

For those who remember, she also featured on Channel TV's children's show, Puffin's Plaice.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Today (Friday 1 April) marks her last day at work before she goes onto adventures new.

Good luck Sophia!