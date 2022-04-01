Jersey Coastguard called out after hoax flare set off from shore

A hoax flare has been set off from the shore in Jersey prompting a response from the coastguard.

After investigating a flare report, Jersey Coastguard realised it was a hoax and has sent a warning to islanders.

A spokesperson said: "Tasking our brave volunteers to head out to sea in horrendous conditions, such as last night, is never taken lightly.

"Whilst it may seem like a bit of fun setting off Flares as a hoax, it should never be underestimated the unnecessary risk to lives it causes."

The coastguard thanked the crews from St Helier RNLI lifeboats who were called out to help.