More than 40% of Jersey islanders eligible for fourth Covid jab have had one

More than 40% of Jersey islanders who are eligible for a fourth Covid jab have had one.

The spring booster became available for vulnerable people two weeks ago.

Those eligible include islanders aged 75 and over, people aged 12 and over who have a compromised immune system and older residents in care homes.

Part of the booster rollout has seen the vaccination teams visiting care homes. The final care home will be visited next week and teams will also go back if some people missed their jab.

Head of the Vaccination Programme, Emma Baker, said: “This booster is extremely important for those Islanders it is currently being offered to, as their immunity will have waned since their last vaccination, and therefore they are now the most at risk in our Island."

Islanders aged 75 and over but are not in a care home are being asked to book their appointments at least three months since their last dose. Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: “Boosters act as a top up to maintain the highest level of protection as immunity from previous doses begins to wane.

"The waning of immunity happens more quickly in older or immunosuppressed individuals, compared to younger or non-immunosuppressed individuals, and this is why the spring boosters are so important for this group."