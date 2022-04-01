Passengers supervising learner drivers will soon be banned from using their phones in the car following a change in the law.

From 25 March, The Highway Code in the UK changed the rules to ban any hand-held use of a phone except in certain instances.

Jersey usually follows the rules of The Highway Code in the UK and the government has announced the island will be adopting these changes.

Rules say people must not use a phone in their hands if they are:

supervising a learner driver

waiting at traffic lights

queuing in traffic

driving a car which stops the engine when not moving

holding and using a device that is offline or in flight mode

Exceptions include when calling 999 or 112 in emergencies or making contactless payments in cars that are not moving.